Titles, bragging rights on the line in Indy

While many of the SRO Motorsports America championships were decided at the penultimate rounds at Sebring International Raceway two weeks ago, there are still titles to be decided and bragging rights earned at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend.

Andrea Caldarelli and Jordan Pepper clinched the GT World Challenge America Pro championship on the back of nine victories and only one finish off the podium in the 12 rounds so far. But the fight for the rest of the Pro order is still on. Caldarelli and Pepper’s K-PAX Lamborghini teammates Giovanni Venturini and Corey Lewis have a pretty good edge over challengers Robby Foley and Michael Dinan in the Turner BMW, with Winward Racing’s Russell Ward not far behind. There is only a single-three-hour race left at Indy, nestled within the Indy 8 Hour round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge. All of the Pro teams are contesting the full eight hours with a third driver, but must contest the first three hours with only the GT World Challenge America regular drivers in order for points to count.



Fred Poordad and Jan Heylen clinched the Pro-Am championship in the Wright Motorsports Porsche, and being the only Am team for most of the season, Conrad Grunewald and Jean-Claude Saada have claimed that title. Taylor Hagler, who has paired with both Dakota Dickerson and Jacob Abel in the Racer’s Edge Acura NSX GT3 Evo this season, has a near-lock on second in Pro-Am, but Matt McMurry still has a shot in the Compass Racing Acura.

All three championships in Pirelli GT4 America SprintX have been claimed, with Kenny Murillo and Christian Szymczak (Murillo Racing Mercedes-AMG) taking Silver; Jason Hart and Matt Travis (NOLASPORT Porsche) taking Pro-Am; and John Geesbreght and Kevin Conway claiming the Am championship for Smooge Racing, and the first for the Toyota Supra.

There’s still a three-way fight for second in Silver, between Tim Barber/Cole Ciraulo (CCR Racing/Team TFB BMW M4) with 149 points; Toby Grahovec/Stevan McAleer (Classic BMW BMW M4) with 136; and Ryan and Warren Dexter (Dexter Racing Mercedes-AMG with 134). Sean Quinlan/Gregory Liefooghe (Stephen Cameron Racing BMW) are in a close battle for second in the Pro-Am championship with Bryan Putt/Kenton Koch in the BSport Aston Martin Vantage, separated by only three points. John Capestro-Dubets/Tom Capizzi (Auto Technic Racing BMW), 108 points, and James Walker/Bill Auberlen (BimmerWorld Racing BMW), 100 points, also have a shot at claiming second in Pro-Am.

It’s in the TC America Series where championships are still up for grabs, with the exception of the inaugural TCX title already claimed by Jacob Ruud in the Classic BMW M2 CS Cup. Eric Powell and Kevin Boehm have been locked in a season-long battle for the Touring Car crown. Both in Honda Civic Type Rs, the pair have traded wins throughout the season and are separated by 32.5 points, with Skip Barber Racing’s Powell having the edge over Crowdstrike’s Boehm. But with a strong performance at Sebring backing up a solid season, Austen Smith propelled himself in between the two, three points ahead of Boehm. With 50 points on the line in two races, this one won’t be decided until Saturday afternoon.



TCA also has a three-way fight for the title between Caleb Bacon (Forbush Hyundai Veloster Turbo TCA), Carter Fartuch (Skip Barber Racing School Honda Civic Si), and Bacon’s Forbush teammate Luke Rumburg. The three are separated by a mere 13.5 points.

In addition to the regulars, Bryan Herta Autosport is entering a new Hyundai Elantra N Line TCA car for Hagler, who races for the team in IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge. All qualifying sessions and races from Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be streamed live on the GT World YouTube channel. The final Touring Car America race of the season, where two championships will be decided, takes place at 3:20 Eastern on Saturday.

For more event information and tickets visit ims.com.