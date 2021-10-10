Ricciardo to start Turkish GP from back after PU change

Daniel Ricciardo will start the Turkish Grand Prix from the back of the grid as a result of a power unit change ahead of the race.

The Australian endured a tough qualifying and was knocked out in Q1 after completing his final lap early on an ever-improving track. With Carlos Sainz advancing to Q2 and eliminating Ricciardo, the Spaniard’s subsequent grid penalty only promoted the McLaren driver to 15th place on the provisional starting grid.

Given his lowly position and with rain hitting Istanbul Park ahead of the race, McLaren took the decision to replace Ricciardo’s internal combustion engine (ICE), turbocharger and MGU-H, resulting in a grid penalty that means he will start from the back.

Sainz and Ricciardo have the same penalty and so it will be the Ferrari driver who lines up in 19th ahead of Ricciardo in 20th by virtue of having set the quicker time in qualifying on Saturday.