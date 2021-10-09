Porsche Taycan Turbo S becomes first electric safety car in IMSA history at VIR

For the first time in IMSA history, an electric vehicle will serve as the series’ safety car. A Porsche Taycan Turbo S will lead the field to the green flag T the Michelin GT Challenge at VIR on Saturday.

“IMSA is proud to join our partners at Porsche to have the Taycan Turbo S as the safety car for the WeatherTech Championship this weekend,” IMSA President John Doonan said. “It’s an amazing car and fits nicely with the IMSA Green initiative that our organization has endorsed and continues to emphasize.

“As we have seen with the overwhelming response to the LMDh prototype hybrid class that debuts in 2023, as well as the ETCR car demonstration earlier this year, IMSA is focused on new and cleaner technologies for the future. Having the Porsche Taycan Turbo S as our safety car at VIR will put on display the potential for taking advantage of these technologies in areas we haven’t gone before.”

Using two electric motors, the car produces 750 horsepower with a top speed of 161mph. The car was previously used in IMSA’s Hot Lap program at Long Beach where it was the first electric car to serve in that capacity.