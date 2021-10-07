Red Bull unveils special Honda livery for Turkish GP

Red Bull and Honda have revealed a special one-off livery to be used at the Turkish Grand Prix on what would have been the date of the race at Suzuka.

Formula 1 has not raced in Japan since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and this year’s race was only called off in late August due to the ongoing situation in the country. Honda was set to be the title sponsor of the race, and in its final year in F1 the Japanese manufacturer had planned to mark the occasion with Red Bull in the form of a white livery inspired by the RA 272 that Richie Ginther gave Honda its first F1 win in back in 1965.

Despite the race being called off, the subsequent rescheduling of the Turkish Grand Prix on the same date has led Red Bull and Honda to run the livery this weekend.

“We had all been looking forward to giving Honda’s Japanese fans a chance to celebrate our extremely successful relationship in Formula 1, on home soil at Suzuka,” Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said.

“With the race falling victim to the pandemic, we just couldn’t let the weekend pass without paying tribute to Honda and its amazing home fans by bringing a little bit of its heritage to Istanbul. The livery chosen for our cars pays homage to Honda’s remarkable F1 journey and hopefully we can give fans another victory in those legendary colors this weekend.”

Honda’s chief officer for brand and communications operations, Koji Watanabe, says the livery is for the fans that are missing out on seeing Honda race at home, with the word “Arigato” (Japanese for “thank you”) on the rear wing.

“Everyone at Honda is extremely disappointed that the Japanese Grand Prix has had to be cancelled, while fully understanding and agreeing with the reasons behind this decision,” Watanabe said. “We were especially keen to race at Suzuka Circuit, as it is our last year in the sport, at a time when both our teams are performing very well.

“We also appreciate that the Japanese fans were particularly looking forward to seeing Honda’s last appearance here and Yuki Tsunoda driving in his home race. We know that a special livery cannot replace what would have been a very exciting weekend, but we hope that Honda fans around the world, especially those in Japan, will accept this special livery as a small token of our appreciation of their continued support over so many years.”