Inaugural SVRA SpeedTour at Utah this weekend

This weekend, Oct. 7-10, it’s the inaugural SpeedTour event at Utah Motorsports Campus, the only permanent road racing facility in the state of Utah. All SVRA classes are invited. Volvo and Lotus are both being celebrated with Marque Feature Reunions, while the weekend also features a Miata Heritage Cup Series race.

Conceived as a private track by the late Utah businessman and auto enthusiast Larry H. Miller, it blossomed into a $100 million complex that opened in 2006 as Miller Motorsports Park. Track designer Alan Wilson created a challenging 23-turn, 4.486-mile road course that offers sight lines from all points, abundant run-off and generous passing zones. The Campus also has kart, off-road, rock-crawling and rally-cross tracks.

