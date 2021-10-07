Haas likely to run Ferrari rookies in FP1s next year

Haas is likely to run Ferrari-selected junior drivers during mandatory FP1 outings in 2022, according to team principal Guenther Steiner.

New regulations are set to be approved that will see all teams required to run a rookie with no grand prix experience for a minimum of two FP1 sessions next season. The hope is it will increase opportunities for young drivers and provide them with race weekend experience at a time when testing in F1 is severely limited.

Teams will be free to choose their own drivers and when they want to run them, but Steiner says it is likely that the Haas collaboration with Ferrari will see the Scuderia selecting which drivers will be used.

“At the moment — if that should be written into the regulations — we obviously have to run rookies and I would think it would be Ferrari drivers,” Steiner said. “I didn’t speak with Ferrari about who they have got next year but I would say that would be the first pick.

“If they have nobody then for sure there are people out there who want to drive the car in an FP1.”

Steiner has previously mentioned that Haas could also bring in an experienced driver to act as a reference for current rookies Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin, and while he says there has been no actual work done on that front he says it could be required because it’s not possible to use Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen’s 2020 data as a reliable benchmark.

“I mentioned there could be a possibility but we haven’t looked into it. The car has changed enough that you cannot take (2020) as a reference anymore. The behavior is different so that wouldn’t be good. It would need to be with the same car at the same time, there’s too much difference — you cannot go back to year-old data and look at it as a reference.”