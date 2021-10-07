Final Pirelli GT4 America champions to be crowned in Indy

Twenty-eight cars are set to take part in the season finale of the 2021 Pirelli GT4 America season at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway on October 14th to 16th, highlighted by the three class championship entries that each clinched their titles in the previous round at Sebring.

After near misses in each of the past two seasons, NOLASPORT’s Jason Hart and Matt Travis locked down the Pro-Am championship with a pair of victories at Sebring in their No. 47 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 CLUBSPORT MR. The pair join the Am lineups of David and Russell Walker and Sean Gibbons and Sam Owen from the New Orleans-based Porsche prep shop.

Other Porsche entries include the return of TRG with a pair of entries for Derek DeBoer and Spencer Pumpelly in Pro-Am and Dr. Jim Rappaport and Todd Hetherington in Am. It marks the return to Pirelli GT4 America for TRG after DeBoer and Pumpelly missed the last round, while Rappaport and Hetherington are making their first starts since Road America in August.

Silver class champions-elect Kenny Murillo and Christian Szymczak aim to add to their five class wins in the final two races of the season at IMS in the No. 72 Murillo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT4.

They are joined by fellow Mercedes-runners Conquest Racing West and drivers Michai Stephens and Colin Mullan who have emerged as Silver class contenders since the program debuted at Road America in August. The pairing swept the weekend at Sebring winning both races overall and securing the duo’s first wins of the season in the process.

Elsewhere on the entry list, Am class entrant Capstone Motorsports is back with its Mercedes-AMG and full-season driver Kris Wilson, while both John Allen and Jon Barry are entered as prospective co-drivers for the Indy weekend. Barry stood in for Allen at Sebring and scored a class podium in his professional racing debut in Race 1 of the weekend.

The final entries from the Mercedes-AMG camp are the No. 79 and No. 39 for RENNtech Motorsports with Christopher Gumprecht slated to once again share driving duties with Kyle Marcelli and Chris Cagnazzi entered alongside Joe Rubbo in the team’s Pro-Am and Am entries, respectively.

After wrapping up the Am class title at Sebring, Smooge Racing aims to complete its season-long streak of winning at least one of the two Pirelli GT4 America races each race weekend alive when series rookies John Geesbreght and Kevin Conway head to The Brickyard in their No. 68 Toyota GR Supra GT4.

The championship-winning pairing will be pulling double duty at Indy with Lexus factory driver and former IndyCar ace Jack Hawksworth set to join them for the Indianapolis 8 Hour race on Sunday.

Forbush Performance and drivers Damon Surzyshyn and Matt Forbush are also entered in an Am class Supra for the pair of Pirelli GT4 America races.

BMW is well represented with no less than eight BMW M4 GT4s on the entry list. Classic BMW’s Silver entry returns with race winners Toby Grahovec and Stevan McAleer. They are set to settle second in the Silver championship with CCR Racing/Team TFB and drivers Tim Barber and Cole Ciraulo who hold the advantage over Grahovec and McAleer by 13 points going into the final two races.

The Pro-Am lineups of Bill Auberlen and James Walker Jr. and James Clay and Nick Galante aim to close out the season on a high note for BimmerWorld Racing but will face a stiff challenge from the Auto Technic Racing pairing of John Capestro-Dubets and Tom Capizzi who have scored four podiums in the last six races.

Completing the BMW lineup is the Silver pairing of Chandler Hull and Jon Miller from BimmerWorld, the Am duo of Paul Sparta and Al Carter for Random Vandals Racing, and Stephen Cameron Racing’s Sean Quinlan partnering with Tom Dyer.

Aston Martin once again has a sizable representation on the entry list including Jason Bell and Andrew Davis for GMG Racing, Bryan Putt and Kenton Koch for BSPort Racing, Paul Terry and Owen Trinkler for WR Racing, and Ian James and Gray Newell in the Pro-Am class.

A Silver class Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4 for brothers Ryan and Warren Dexter for Dexter Racing and two Am class entries of Paul Kiebler and Mikel Miller for Automatic Racing and Sean Whalen and Tigh Isaac for Zelus Motorsports completes Aston’s allotment in the field, while Marco Polo Motorsports and drivers Nicolai Elghanayan and Mads Siljehaug are entered in a lone KTM X-BOW GT4.

ENTRY LIST

The final weekend of the 2021 Pirelli GT4 America season gets underway with testing and practice on Wednesday, October 13th with Race 1 scheduled for Thursday at 5pm E.T. and the season finale on Friday at 2:35pm E.T.