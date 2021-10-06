Stars were out at the Motorsports Hall of Fame induction double

The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America (MSHFA) added an impressive list of new inductees to its renowned all-star racing roster in Monday’s 32nd annual Induction Celebration presented by Firestone inside Pontiac, Michigan’s M1 Concourse.

The Class of 2020 induction in the brand-new M1 Event Center was postponed from March 2020 because of COVID-19 pandemic, but those in attendance agreed it was well worth the wait. The Class of 2021, meanwhile, was inducted Wednesday, Sept. 29, night in another gala celebration presented by Firestone at the same facility.

On Monday, Master of Ceremonies David Hobbs (MSHFA Class of 2009) kicked off the induction celebration, introducing flat-track impresario Chris Carr (Motorcycles); early motorcycle racer, promoter and publisher Floyd Clymer (At Large); driver, official and safety advocate Wally Dallenbach, Sr. (Open Wheel); Rick Hendrick, NASCAR’s winningest car owner (Stock Cars); Can-Am and Rolex 24 At Daytona champion Jacky Ickx (Sports Cars); quarter-mile racing legend “Ohio George” Montgomery (Drag Racing); and multi-time Baja 1000 and SCORE Champion Ivan “Ironman” Stewart (Off Road).

In addition, NASCAR’s first-ever champion Robert “Red” Byron (Historic) and Daytona 500 champion Tiny Lund (Historic) were enshrined into the MSHFA Class of 2020 during Tuesday’s Inductee Heritage Brunch. Hershel McGriff (MSHFA Class of 2006) accepted on behalf of both men.

“The motorsports community is an unbelievable family,” said Indianapolis Motor Speedway president Doug Boles, who presented Clymer on Monday. “These are awesome moments to be with such awesome people.”

Read more at VintageMotorsport.com.