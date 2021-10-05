Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

VIDEO: Miller's celebration of life

Enjoy the replay of Robin Miller’s Celebration of Life program held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday, October 2, 2021.

