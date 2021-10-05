Groundswell of local and national support for the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival

Volkswagen of North America, Inc., and Chattanooga Coca-Cola Bottling Company return as sponsors of the second Chattanooga Motorcar Festival on Oct. 15-17, 2021.

The Festival will also be “powered” by EPB, which serves the greater Chattanooga area by providing world-class energy and connectivity solutions.

This year’s Festival, which was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic following a successful launch in 2019, will be officially known as the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival – hosted by Fifty Plus Foundation – presented by DeFoor Brothers – sponsored by Volkswagen and Chattanooga Coca-Cola Bottling Company – powered by EPB.

Volkswagen’s participation will again include the appearance of dynamic stunt driver Tanner Foust, who will make exhibition runs on the new two-mile race course, known as the Pace Grand Prix at the Bend, in a brand-new Golf GTI. He will also be available for a meet-and-greet session and will take part in one of the panel discussions on Saturday.

Also, on display will be the 21-window VW Microbus and the 1979 TVA Elektro-transporter, along with an Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport, Taos and ID.4.

“Volkswagen is pleased to be a joint sponsor for the second running of the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival, and for the ID.4 to be the official vehicle of the event,” said Johan de Nysschen, Chief Operating Officer, Volkswagen Group of America. “The ID.4 has been a great success for us, and we are already gearing up to produce the vehicle from the factory in Chattanooga for the whole North American Region. It’s also great that our 1979 Elektro-transporter will be on display, because this was used by the Tennessee Valley Authority as part of an early electric vehicle test program, showing that Volkswagen has been a pioneer in the EV space.”

The 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 AWD Pro S with Gradient Package, pictured in Chattanooga, where the cars will be produced in the future. (photo courtesy of Vollkswagen)

The local Chattanooga Coca-Cola Bottling Company, whose parent company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is the world’s first Coca-Cola bottler.

“The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival is a best-in-class event and Coca-Cola Bottling Company United- Chattanooga is excited to be involved,” said Brad McCawley, Sales Center Manager Chattanooga.

EPB comes on board for the first time supporting the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival in its second year. The company delivers electricity to more than 170,000 homes and businesses across its 600-square-mile service area in Tennessee and Georgia, and will contribute to the Festival’s connectivity needs for the numerous video feeds spread throughout West Village and at the Pace Grand Prix at the Bend.

“EPB is proud to provide fiber fast connectivity for the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival’s video feeds as part of our mission to promote economic activity in our area,” said Lance Irwin, EPB Energy Pro. “We’re looking forward to being at the Festival to share the latest information about electric vehicles, and we’re always available to answer all our customer’s energy and connectivity questions.” EPB customers can find out more about free EPB Energy Pro consultations, Home Energy Check Ups and more at epb.com/energypros.

“We are privileged to have Volkswagen and the Chattanooga Coca-Cola Bottling Company continue to sponsor the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival,” said Alexis Bogo, event advisor. “We’re also excited to have EPB join us this year. Having the support of our local businesses is paramount in creating a successful event. We strive to create a family-friendly experience that will also help boost the local economy.”