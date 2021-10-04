Keselowski rues what might have been at Talladega

Timing bit Brad Keselowski.

The timing of the last caution that flew on lap 116 at Talladega Superspeedway. Then the rain that came and drenched the track one more time and forced NASCAR to declare the already-postponed YellaWood 500 official after 117 laps. At the time, Keselowski was second to Bubba Wallace and was credited with a runner-up result.

“I was thinking, ‘Oh geez. I wish I would have made that move,’” Keselowski said when it started raining. “I was right behind Bubba and had a chance to make the move to take the lead, but just felt like it was a little too soon with four or five laps left in the stage, and I didn’t want to get swallowed back up. But I picked the wrong move.”

Wallace took the lead on lap 113. Mostly committed to running the bottom, Wallace did perfectly time a block on Keselowski in the high lane to keep Keselowski and the pack behind him. The race-ending caution flew less than a lap later.

“It was the right move at the right time,” Keselowski said of Wallace. “I had a counter to it, and I left it in my pocket, so I feel bad about that.”

Overall though, it was another playoff race where Keselowski and his team executed well and finished where they needed to. Keselowski has finished no worse than 13th thus far in the postseason.

“It’s not a full win, but it’s like a 90 percent win,” Keselowski said. “But not bad.”

Road courses, Keselowski admitted, have been tough on his team. Thankfully, he is 20 points above the cutline. Keselowski said when he heads out onto the Roval next weekend, he’ll be aiming for a respectable day with no mistakes.

“I think it was a good race for us (at Talladega), and we put ourselves in position to not have to go to the Roval and have a hero day,” Keselowski said. “We can just have a solid day.”