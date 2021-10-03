Live stream: SCCA Runoffs - Sunday

Follow all the action live from the third and final day of racing at the SCCA National Runoffs on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.
Bikes 11hr ago
INTERVIEW: Maxime Renaux
From the Yamaha press release dated September 29, 2021 and reading: Yamaha Head to Germany! “I’m looking forward to this (…)
NASCAR 12hr ago
As darkness falls on Talladega, Brown gets breakthrough Xfinity win
As he crossed the finish line under caution on a dark race track, Brandon Brown surrendered to the emotion of his first victory in the (…)
SCCA / SportsCar Magazine 12hr ago
SCCA National Championship Runoffs Saturday Notebook
The weather was a big part of the story on the second day of racing at the SCCA National Championship Runoffs. The rain was expected, but not (…)
SCCA / SportsCar Magazine 13hr ago
RUNOFFS: Sikes sticks the win in Formula Continental
Simon Sikes, of Martinez, Georgia, pounced at the green flag and set sail to his second career gold medal on Saturday at the 58th SCCA (…)
SCCA / SportsCar Magazine 14hr ago
RUNOFFS: Day Jr claims P2 victory
With the 15-turn, 2.592-mile road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway drying after earlier showers, most of the Prototype 2 (P2) (…)
Road to Indy 14hr ago
Porto wins USF2000 title, Sundaramoorthy takes race victory
Honors were shared following this afternoon’s first leg of the double-header Cooper Tires USF2000 Grand Prix of Mid-Ohio Presented by (…)
SCCA / SportsCar Magazine 15hr ago
RUNOFFS: Slick tires handle slick track for Ira FP win
Tire choice proved critical in the F Production (FP) race as changing track conditions continued to impact the SCCA National Championship (…)
SCCA / SportsCar Magazine 15hr ago
RUNOFFS: Kotyk runs away with third FF championship
Jonathan Kotyk, of Oviedo, Florida, took his third victory lap in just five SCCA National Championship Runoffs visits on Saturday at (…)
Road to Indy 15hr ago
Rasmussen on the brink of Indy Pro 2000 title with Mid-Ohio win
An unexpected but hard-earned victory for Denmark’s Christian Rasmussen in this afternoon’s VP Racing Lubricants Grand Prix of (…)
NASCAR 16hr ago
Fogleman bags unlikely win in wild Truck Series race at Talladega
That’s Talladega for you. Before upset winner Tate Fogleman could go to Victory Lane, he had to visit the infield care center after sliding (…)
