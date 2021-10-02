Live stream: SCCA Runoffs - Saturday

Follow all the action live from the second day of racing at the SCCA National Runoffs on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.
SCCA / SportsCar Magazine 2hr ago
RUNOFFS: Moser’s swap leads to STU win
Joe Moser, of Wilmette, IL, made his move to Super Touring Under pay off with his third career SCCA National Championship on Saturday at (…)
Industry 15hr ago
VIDEO: Pfanner on the post-pandemic future of racing PRI Road Show
Performance Racing Industry (PRI) just released their latest video featuring RACER founder and CEO Paul Pfanner that explores what drives (…)
SCCA / SportsCar Magazine 18hr ago
RUNOFFS: Alexander adds second championship with P1 victory
The first of three Hagerty Race Days wrapped up at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) late Friday afternoon with the Prototype 1 (P1) race at (…)
SCCA / SportsCar Magazine 18hr ago
SCCA National Championship Runoffs Friday Notebook
The Touring 4 race opened the 58th running of the SCCA National Championship Runoffs on Friday morning. While the field didn’t get (…)
SCCA / SportsCar Magazine 18hr ago
RUNOFFS: Daughtery claims the checker in B-Spec
With provisional race results in, Rock Hill, SC native David Daughtery claims his 11th career victory in the SCCA National Championship (…)
SCCA / SportsCar Magazine 20hr ago
RUNOFFS: Twomey twists to GTL championship at Indy
Scott Twomey’s long tow from Tacoma, WA to the 58th running of the SCCA National Championship Runoffs at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (…)
World Rally 21hr ago
Hyundai duo spoil Rovanpera’s birthday on WRC Rally Finland day one
If local hero Kalle Rovanpera had been expecting to celebrate his 21st birthday with a day one lead on WRC Rally Finland, Craig Breen and Ott (…)
SCCA / SportsCar Magazine 22hr ago
RUNOFFS: Perfect FV campaign for Whitston
Tire Rack Pole Award winner Andrew Whitston kicked off the afternoon session of the first of three Hagerty Race Days at the 58th SCCA (…)
SCCA / SportsCar Magazine 23hr ago
RUNOFFS: Pardus breaks away for Spec Miata victory
Preston Pardus, of New Smyrna Beach, FL, claimed back-to-back SCCA National Championships on Friday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, (…)
SCCA / SportsCar Magazine 23hr ago
RUNOFFS: Rezzetano muscles way to Touring 2 victory
Twenty-six Touring 2 (T2) cars were led to the green flag Friday afternoon by Tire Rack Pole Award winner Kurt Rezzetano of (…)
