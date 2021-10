The life of Robin Miller will be celebrated in a private ceremony on Saturday in Indianapolis. Many of the IndyCar reporter and broadcaster’s closest friends will be in attendance to share stories and say farewell in the 75-minute program, which will be live streamed on RACER.com starting at 11:45 a.m. ET.

