Racing on TV, September 30-October 3

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:
- SRO-america.com
- SCCA.com
- Ferrari Challenge
- Trans Am media app (click here for download info)
All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.
Thursday, September 30
|Watkins Glen
|8:00-10:00pm
(D)
|
|Watkins Glen
|10:00pm
12:00am
(D)
|
Saturday, October 2
|Talladega
|1:00-3:30pm
|
|Mid-Ohio
race 1
|1:00-1:50pm
|
|Talladega
|4:30-7:00pm
|
|Salem
|8:00-10:00pm
|
Sunday, October 3
|Mid-Ohio
race 2
|12:00-12:50pm
|
|Germany
|12:00-2:00pm
(SDD)
|
|Talladega
|2:00-6:00pm
|
|COTA
|2:30-4:00pm
|
|Sebring
|6:00-8:00pm
(SDD)
|
Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay
