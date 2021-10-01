Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Racing on TV, September 30-October 3

By October 1, 2021 10:02 AM

A variety of motor racing is available for streaming on demand at the following sites:

All times Eastern; live broadcasts unless noted.

Thursday, September 30

Watkins Glen 8:00-10:00pm
(D)

Watkins Glen 10:00pm
12:00am
(D)

 

Saturday, October 2

Talladega 1:00-3:30pm

Mid-Ohio
race 1		 1:00-1:50pm

Talladega 4:30-7:00pm

Salem 8:00-10:00pm

 

Sunday, October 3

Mid-Ohio
race 2		 12:00-12:50pm

Germany 12:00-2:00pm
(SDD)

Talladega 2:00-6:00pm

COTA 2:30-4:00pm

Sebring 6:00-8:00pm
(SDD)

Key: SDD: Same day delay; D = delayed; R = Repeat/Replay

