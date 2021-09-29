Hamlin, Kyle Busch to share front row at Talladega

By Kelly Crandall | September 29, 2021 10:41 AM ET

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch will start on the front row at Talladega Superspeedway.

Hamlin will start from the pole in the YellaWood 500 (Sunday, 2 p.m. ET, NBC). Busch starts second.

Hamlin is the defending race winner. He enters Talladega having won two of the first four playoff races.

Chase Elliott starts third ahead of Ryan Blaney and Kyle Larson. Martin Truex Jr. starts sixth, Brad Keselowski seventh, and Joey Logano eighth.

Keselowski won at Talladega in the spring.

Kevin Harvick starts ninth, and William Byron completes the top 10. The lowest-starting playoff drivers are Alex Bowman in 11th and Christopher Bell in 12th.

Justin Allgaier will drive the No. 77 this weekend for Spire Motorsports, starting from 33rd, while Justin Haley will line up 38th in the No. 16 for Kaulig Racing.

Landon Cassill makes another start for Gaunt Brothers Racing in the No. 96, and will start from last place.

Talladega is the second race in the Round of 12.