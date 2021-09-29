Domestic battery charges against Bamber dropped

The domestic battery charges filed against former Team Hardpoint team manager Will Bamber of Earl Bamber Motorsport have been dismissed.

Bamber (pictured above in 2017) was fired on Monday by Team Hardpoint owner/driver Rob Ferriol when Bamber’s arrest in Ormond Beach, Florida, on August 29 for domestic abuse came to light. Upon discovering the undisclosed arrest nearly one month after it took place, Ferriol immediately severed ties with Bamber and EBM.

According to the police report, the victim was Bamber’s girlfriend, then-Ferriol employee and Hardpoint team coordinator Sarah Serle.

In a document viewed by RACER from the Seventh Judicial Circuit in Volusia County, Florida, state attorney R.J. Larizza has ended the case against Bamber. According to the motion dated September 29, “Pursuant to the completion of the defendant’s deferred prosecution agreement, further criminal prosecution is not warranted.”

Although terms of the agreement were not revealed, RACER has confirmed they were completed by Bamber, which resulted in the case being dropped.

“Thank you to our family, friends, partners and all supporters, who have been with Sarah and I throughout this process,” Bamber said. “Through the media and our family attorney, we learned that the case was indeed still open. We could not have taken this more seriously and worked with the State and Volusia County District Attorney’s Office to resolve this immediately.

“I have never, nor will I ever hurt someone, especially Sarah, and I can’t wait to move on with our lives.”

Serle offered statements of her own to support Bamber.

“The fact that a very private and personal moment has come into the public forum is very upsetting, and I have since resigned from my position for this reason,” she said. “Will has never been an abuser and has never acted in that manner towards me. Will is one of the nicest and kindest people I have ever met. We have been inseparable since we started dating over a year ago, and those that actually know Will can attest to this and will continue to stand by our side.

“I do not condone domestic violence, nor have I been a victim of such. My heart hurts for anyone who has or is going through abuse of any sort, and it is reinforcing to see the justice system take situations like this seriously. I cannot thank everyone enough that has personally reached out to me. Your continued support means the world to both Will and I.”