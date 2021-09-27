Hardpoint ends EBM relationship amid domestic battery charges

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship entrant Team Hardpoint has severed ties with Earl Bamber Motorsport.

Made with immediate effect, the decision comes after Team Hardpoint owner/driver Rob Ferriol learned of an undisclosed arrest of EBM leader Will Bamber for domestic battery took place in Ormond Beach, Florida, on August 29. According to a police report viewed by RACER, the domestic battery involved Bamber’s girlfriend. In a new partnership that came together for 2021, Bamber oversaw the program’s Virginia-based Porsche 911 GT3 R effort campaigned by Ferriol and Katherine Legge.

“The team independently learned about the arrest on charges of domestic battery on Monday, confirmed through court documents, nearly a month after the arrest occurred,” the team reported. “Hardpoint Motorsports terminated the relationship immediately and permanently upon the alleged incident coming to light.”

The severing of ties with the Bamber brothers will not interrupt Hardpoint’s racing plans for the remainder of the season, or the future.