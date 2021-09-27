Brown to be a featured speaker of Online Race Industry Week

Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing and one of the most successful as well as innovative motorsport executives anywhere in the world, has joined the impressive, growing list of featured webinar speakers during the 2nd Annual Online Race Industry Week, Monday through Friday, November 29 – December 3, 2021.

“We are putting together several webinars with subjects about the state of the racing industry today, and we’re honored and excited to get the insights of someone like Zak Brown for Race Industry Week,” said Francisque Savinien, Founder & CEO of EPARTRADE. “This is going to be a jam-packed week for all racing professionals!”

“This will be fun. Zak sure knows how to win races, as both a team principal and a team owner,” said Judy Kean, co-founder of EPARTRADE.

“We’ll be interested to get Zak’s perspective on the state of racing today, what it takes to win, and maybe get him to share a couple colorful racing stories,” added Paul Pfanner, Founder & CEO of RACER.

Online Race Industry Week is a business-to-business event for members of the worldwide racing industry. Hundreds of companies will be showing off their new racing product lines for 2022 on EPARTRADE, while RACER and EPARTRADE provide 55 hours of technical and business webinars.

As Chief Executive of McLaren Racing, Zak Brown has responsibility for the organization, including strategic direction, overall performance, and commercial development. In his role Zak leads McLaren’s direction and involvement in professional global motorsport, spearheaded by the McLaren Formula 1 team, McLaren IndyCar program, McLaren Shadow esports team and, from 2022, the McLaren Extreme E team.

Born and raised in California, Zak raced professionally around the world for 10 years before developing his skills in motorsport’s business and commercial worlds.

In 1995, he founded JMI, which grew to become the largest and most successful motorsport marketing agency in the world, working across many of the major series including F1, IndyCar, NASCAR, IMSA, NHRA and WEC. When JMI was acquired by CSM, a division of Chime Communications, in 2013, Brown became the company’s Chief Executive Officer. He then relinquished that post to embark on his journey at McLaren in the winter of 2016.

A passionate racer, collector and enthusiast, Brown also competes and races as a partner and driver in Anglo-American racing team United Autosports.

Participants in EPARTRADE and RACER Webinar Series include:

