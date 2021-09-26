Familiar faces, first-time winners top HSR Fall Historics Friday & Saturday headlines

A mix of familiar faces and first-time winners claimed podium spots as Historic Sportscar Racing’s Fall Historics event kicked off in style on Friday and Saturday at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

Eric Lux drove a pair of Goldcrest Motorsports-prepared cars to three race wins in last April’s HSR Mitty at the 2.54-mile Georgia track, and is already close to equaling or topping that mark this weekend.

In Friday’s Sasco Sports International/American Challenge race, Lux drove the Goldcrest 1973 No. 0 Porsche 911 RSR to the overall and Porsche-class victories. Lux is now three-for-three in recent Sasco Sports races at Michelin Raceway, also driving the Porsche to Sasco Sports wins at this year’s HSR Mitty and last year’s Fall Historics.

Lux continued to roll Saturday morning at Michelin Raceway with a repeat victory in the HSR Stoner Car Care Global GT race in his 2011 No. 001 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT3. Lux drove the same car to the Stoner Car Care victory at this year’s Mitty.

Lux shared Friday’s overall Sasco Sports podium with runner-up Jack Lewis, who also finished second in the Porsche class in his 1974 No. 9 Porsche 911 RSR.

