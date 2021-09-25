Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

VIDEO: Long Beach Saturday report with Sebastien Bourdais

September 25, 2021

Sebastien Bourdais and RACER’s Marshall Pruett discuss qualifying for the 2021 Long Beach Grand Prix where Josef Newgarden earned pole position and title contenders Alex Palou and Pato O’Ward were at the bottom of the top 10 in a messy session that set the grid for the 85-lap contest.

