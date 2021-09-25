Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Rosenqvist ready for a reset after problematic season

By September 25, 2021 8:00 AM

The old line “If it wasn’t for bad luck, you know, I wouldn’t have no luck at all” from Albert King’s song “Born Under A Bad Sign” has turned into the anthem Felix Rosenqvist never wanted on his debut season with Arrow McLaren SP.

In a disappointing year alongside title contender Pato O’Ward, 2021 has become an experience to forget while Rosenqvist’s mired down in 21st in the drivers’ championship.

Although the race-winning product of Sweden might not know every record the Mississippi bluesman produced, there’s no doubt the driver of the No. 7 Chevy is ready to leave King’s music in the rearview and start anew next season with a happier hymn to sing.

“It’s been tough this year, and you just have to reset; there’s no reason to dwell on it, but eventually, it gets to you down mentally and you can lose a bit of confidence, for sure,” Rosenqvist told RACER in a candid insight into how a year’s worth of misfortune can weigh on a driver.

“I think that’s the biggest thing: The confidence only comes with results, and when you don’t have results for a long time, you stop believing a little bit in yourself.”

Although the resuts have fallen well short of expectations for Rosenqvist at Arrow McLaren SP this year, he’s confident the basis for success are in place. Michael Levitt/Motorsport Images

High expectations were held for Rosenqvist after moving to AMSP from the championship-winning Chip Ganassi Racing outfit. Although he’s had an exceptional number of lows, topped by a frightening crash that wasn’t of his making at Detroit, glimmers of hope emerged with an eighth-place run at Nashville and a season’s best Portland where he finished sixth. Sadly, last weekend’s run in Monterey was a reminder of the bad times that continue to linger.

“Overall, I think we made progress in the second half of the year,” he added. “Detroit was good until we crashed; it was actually a really good race up to that point, but then Laguna Seca was really bad again. It’s been tough but yeah, you just have to hang in there because if I start hanging my head, how would it look to all the people on the crew that’s working hard to make the car successful? You just have to be a good example, keep pushing, keep working hard, and you know it’s gonna turn around.”

Rosenqvist has one more chance to bring a positive end to the year with his first win or podium with AMSP.

“There’s nothing fun driving around knowing you can’t win a championship, but I feel this is a good opportunity to end on a high,” he said after posting the fourth-fastest lap of the day. “That’s going to be so important for us going into the winter, and I don’t want to end like we did in Laguna, which was probably possibly the worst race of my life. To end like that would just be a shame. So I feel this is a good opportunity. We know we can do a really good race and we can be up there for sure. There’s no reason to give up now. You fight until the end.”

 

