Pole took 'pressure off' in drive to GTD Long Beach victory - Snow

Paul Miller Racing’s Madison Snow (above right) admitted that he had underestimated the value of starting on pole position for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach after cruising to victory in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship race.

The No. 1 Lamborghini Huracan dominated the entire race and left the rest of the GT Daytona field far behind once the green flag dropped. Snow believes that with the field battling behind them, the clean track played a pivotal role in the team’s win.

“To be honest, I hadn’t put enough emphasis on qualifying where we did until the race started and we saw how close the battle was behind us,” Snow said after the race.

“Both Brian (Sellers, co-driver – above left) and I were able to get a little bit of a lead and just have the pressure off of us, but also it being a street course, you’re still on it just trying to not make a mistake and still get a lap time out of it.”

With only one Full Course Yellow in the opening minutes, the team was able to control the race for its entirety.

“It was a great day,” Sellers said. “We were able to control the race and as Madison said, one of the biggest things about street course racing is being able to be upfront and in clean air. Your day gets a lot easier when you’re able to do that. You’re able to kind of focus forward and not be stuck behind people, and luckily today, the traffic flow was pretty clean.

“A lot of the prototype guys, this is a tough place for them to race with us because we slow them down pretty heavily in a lot of places and most of them were pretty generous with us today, which was why I think you saw so much green flag racing.”

The GTD field has two more races in the season, the GT-only round at VIRginia International Raceway and Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.