Corvette seals GTLM 1-2 at Long Beach; Paul Miller Racing scores GTD win

Corvette Racing secured a 1-2 finish in GT Le Mans while Paul Miller Racing dominated in GT Daytona at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship.

Nick Tandy and Tommy Milner in the No. 4 Corvette C8.R beat out Jordan Taylor and Antonio Garcia in the No. 3 Corvette C8.R after Milner passed Taylor near the halfway point of the race.

Taylor had started the race from pole, but Milner was always within one second of the back of his teammate. With the end of the first stint nearing, Milner made his move and passed Taylor for the lead of the race.

That pass ended up being the one for the win as Tandy and Garcia brought the pair of Corvettes home in the same spots they were in when they assumed the controls from their teammates.

The No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911 RSR of Cooper MacNeil and Mathieu Jaminet was third. The No. 79 Porsche played no real factor in this race. With only one Full Course Yellow in the opening minutes of the race, they had no chance to make up the time lost in the first half when MacNeil was in the car.

In GTD, there were plenty of battles, none of them for the lead, though. The No. 1 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan of Bryan Sellers and Madison snow was simply excellent. The team started the race from pole and pulled away from the rest of the field with ease.

Snow handed the car to Sellers once he met his minimum drive time and that ended up being all she wrote. Sellers crossed the line 11.080s clear of Laurens Vanthoor in the No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche, a remarkable gap for the always-competitive GTD class.

It was a great day for Pfaff Motorsports who moved into the lead of the GTD championship after a woeful day for the No. 96 Turner Motorsports BMW M6. Robby Foley hit the wall at Turn 8 on his stint which dropped the car down the order and cost them four laps. The anti-lock brakes on the car then failed making their day even worse.

With the No. 96 Turner Motorsports BMW ending the race in 16th and the No. 9 Pfaff Porsche coming home in second, the championship lead changed hands.

The No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R of Patrick Long and Trent Hindman completed the top three in GTD.

