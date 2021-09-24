Toyota unveil new challenger for Truck Series starting in 2022

Toyota teams in the Camping World Truck Series will compete with the Toyota Tundra TRD Pro beginning next season, officials announced Friday before the race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series has always been extremely important to Toyota not only in our history but our focus at our dealerships,” said Paul Doleshal, group manager of motorsports for Toyota Motor North America. “The launch of the new Tundra is a really exciting time for our entire organization, so to be able to reflect that new styling in our NASCAR Tundra with the TRD Pro design is a reflection of the importance of the series to all of us and allows us to continue ensuring on on-track production resembles its production counterparts that can be found in our Toyota showrooms.”

Toyota is the second manufacturer this week to unveil an updated truck body as all three have been approved by NASCAR to update the noses and tails of their vehicles. But Toyota is the only one who runs three different body styles in NASCAR’s top three series with the Toyota Camry TRD Next Gen (Cup), Supra (Xfinity), and the new Tundra TRD Pro (Truck).

“All of us at Kyle Busch Motorsports are proud to have carried the Toyota Tundra badging since we started this race team,” said Kyle Busch Motorsports owner Kyle Busch. “Toyota and TRD are always working with us to ensure we’re as competitive as possible on the racetrack, but also ensuring that the body styling of our Tundras matches what fans can buy in their dealerships. The new Tundra is really aggressive looking, and it’s great to see that reflected in our NASCAR Tundras with the TRD Pro badging for the 2022 season.”

Toyota debuted in the Truck Series in 2004 and earned their 200th win in the series earlier this year in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway with Ben Rhodes. Toyota has eight driver’s championships and 11 manufacturer’s championships in the Truck Series.

Drivers who currently represent Toyota in the series include regular-season champion John Hunter Nemechek, Austin Hill, and ThorSport Racing drivers Rhodes, Matt Crafton, and Johnny Sauter. Chandler Smith won his first NASCAR national series race driving a Toyota last weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The production version of the Toyota Tundra TRD Pro was unveiled to the public earlier this month.