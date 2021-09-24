Large grids set for FR A/F4 U.S. Andy Scriven Memorial race weekend at VIR

Coming off a summer break, the wheel-to-wheel action of the Honda powered F4 U.S. and FR Americas Championships returns to VIRginia International Raceway for the fourth annual Andy Scriven Memorial Race Weekend on September 24-26.

The 17-turn, 3.27-mile Virginia circuit serves as the penultimate round of the season, and will undoubtedly be busy with 28 F4 U.S. drivers and 13 FR Americas drivers ready to battle it out for the 2021 season championship title.

Leading the charge in FR Americas is Kyffin Simpson with five wins and 10 podium finishes.

“I’m looking forward to extending our 49-point lead,” Simpson, driver of the No. 21 TJ Speed Motorsports Simpson Race Products / GoPro / Spy Optic Ligier JS F3, said. “VIR is a fun track with lots of good racing in the past, and I’ve been training and testing to make sure I can keep my distance from Joshua Car to ultimately bring home the Championship.”

If Simpson manages to increase his points’ lead to more than 75 points, he could wrap up the Championship at VIR this weekend.

The battle for the F4 U.S. title is a bit closer, and two drivers are eying points-leader Noel Leon. Mac Clark currently sits eight points behind and is hungry to win in his No. 26 Gonella Racing Ligier JS F4.

“We’re looking to translate our strong push over these past few events into a Championship win,” said Clark, currently second in points. “I feel like we’re coming in to form now, and it’s only going to get better in these final few races.”

If the driver of No. 22 Velocity Racing Development Ligier JS F4, Nico Christodoulou, has anything to say about it, this battle is going to come down to the wire.

“I’m hoping to make up from some minor setbacks we’ve had earlier this season,” Christodoulou said. “I’ve been doing lots of sim practice, physical training and testing, putting all of my effort I can into winning the Championship.”

The event honors the late Andy Scriven who designed the JS-F4 and JS-F3 chassis for Ligier Automotive.

The Denver Lake Norman Rotary Club created the “Race to Reading” program to memorialize Scriven and fulfill his vision of aiding children to gain access to books and develop an enthusiasm for reading. The “Race to Reading” nonprofit sets up displays filled with books at pediatric and optometrist offices for patients to take books home or borrow while receiving care. Those wishing to help support this program can donate by visiting: https://denverlakenormanrotary.com/

Catch a special pre-race grid walk streaming live during the F4 U.S. Championship’s second race of the weekend to learn more about Andy and catch the drivers before they hit the track. Streaming for this ceremony will begin at 1:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday, September 25 on the SVRA App.

Live Streaming will be available for Saturday and Sunday’s races by downloading and subscribing to the SVRA App: https://www.f4uschampionship.com/pages/live-stream-information-1616682907-76

Live Timing and Scoring for all official days can be accessed on the Race Monitor App or by: https://www.race-monitor.com/Live

Full weekend information including schedule and entry: