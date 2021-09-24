HSR Fall Classic at Road Atlanta to feature Historic S2000, Radical Cup

Full fields, including several “must-see” entries, plus a Special Run Group for historic Sports 2000 competitors and a Blue Marble Cocktails Radical Cup race, highlight this weekend’s Historic Sportscar Racing Fall Historics at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. With a full slate of HSR sprint, endurance and feature races, the Fall Classic kicks-off a three-race stretch of popular events closing out the 2021 HSR racing season.

A guaranteed crowd pleaser is the immaculate 1977 No. 1 Martini-themed Porsche 935 of Dr. Mike Smith that made its HSR debut last December in the season-ending Classic Sebring 12 Hour. Smith has wowed HSR fans and competitors alike for years with his Jägermeister and Blue Coral 935 K3 Porsches, but his latest 935 represents the earlier factory years of Porsche’s Group 5 dominator.

Jacky Ickx, who will be inducted into the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America (MSHFA) this Monday night in Detroit, and longtime HSR friend and competitor Jochen Mass, co-drove the first 935 in the 1977 24 Hours of Daytona but didn’t make it to the finish of the grueling race after putting the car on the pole.

Another Porsche entry this weekend pays tribute to a car not as well known as the Martini-hued 935s but with an impressive endurance racing legacy of its own. A Porsche 914-6 GT was first entered in the 1970 24 Hours of Le Mans where co-drivers Claude Ballot-Léna and Guy Chasseuil shook off torrential rain throughout the race and their competition to secure the GT class win and an amazing sixth-place overall finish. Although Porsche’s first-ever outright victory at Le Mans with the No. 23 Porsche 917K of Richard Attwood and Hans Herrmann overshadowed the little two-liter Porsche’s winning performance, the achievement of the No. 40 914/6 GT remains popular with competitors and fans over 50 years later.

