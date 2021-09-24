FIA moves Russian GP support races amid weather concerns

The FIA has brought the Formula 3 race at the Russian Grand Prix forward to Friday evening due to a poor weather forecast throughout Saturday.

Heavy rain earlier in the weekend flooded a number of areas of the Sochi Autodrom, and the forecast for Saturday is for more torrential downpours that could see more than 1.7 inches of rain falling in the morning. A thunderstorm in the afternoon is also predicted, that could have an impact on Formula 1 qualifying at 3:00 p.m. local time.

Given the forecast and with F3 in its title-deciding weekend, the decision has been made to move the first F3 race forward to Friday evening in Russia, in turn moving Formula 2 qualifying earlier as well.

Should the weather prevent qualifying from taking place, the FP3 result would set the grid for the grand prix on Sunday. However, if the rain also caused the cancellation of the final practice session then the order from FP2 would be used.

The FIA weather forecast suggests a clear improvement in conditions from 3 p.m. onwards on Saturday, increasing hopes that a qualifying session can take place later in the day, while qualifying can also take place on Sunday morning if required.