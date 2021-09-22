Larson leads Las Vegas field

By Kelly Crandall | September 22, 2021 10:26 AM ET

Kyle Larson will start from the pole in the opening race to the Round of 12 of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Las Vegas (Sunday, 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN) marks the site of Larson’s first win with Hendrick Motorsports. He returns to Sin City with six wins and is the favorite for the championship.

Larson will be joined on the front row by Ryan Blaney. William Byron starts third. Completing the top five is Martin Truex Jr. in fourth and Kevin Harvick fifth.

Denny Hamlin starts sixth, Alex Bowman starts seventh, Brad Keselowski starts eighth, Joey Logano starts ninth, and Kyle Busch starts 10th. The lowest starting playoff drivers are Chase Elliott in 11th and Christopher Bell in 12th.

Kurt Busch is the defending race winner. Busch was eliminated from the playoffs after the first round and starts 20th.

There are 38 drivers entered in this weekend’s race.

STARTING LINE-UP