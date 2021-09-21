Tickets on sale for Chattanooga Motorcar Festival

Tickets to the 2021 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival on Oct. 15-17, are now on sale at www.chattanoogamotorcar.com/tickets.

The Chattanooga Motorcar Festival is back for its second year after being canceled in 2020, with even more fun events for car connoisseurs and families to enjoy.

Event tickets allow access to all the Festival events, including the Concours d’Elegance and the awards ceremony on Sunday, the Mecum Auctions on Saturday and Sunday at the Convention Center, racing at the Pace Grand Prix at the Bend, the West Village Road Rallye on Friday and Saturday, and other events in West Village and nearby locations.

Ticket prices are:

• One-day: $39

• Two-day: $69 (Friday/Saturday or Saturday/Sunday)

• Three-day: $89 (Friday/Saturday/Sunday)

Children under the age of 15 are allowed entry free of charge, if accompanied by a ticket-holding adult.

A full weekend of events also includes:

• Car club gatherings

• Panel discussions and other entertainment on the Main Stage throughout the weekend

• Concert on the Main Stage Saturday night

• Legendary Charity Cruise-In on Saturday

• Displays of historic Ferraris and other marques

• Automobilia vendors

• Family-friendly activities for all