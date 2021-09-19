Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Photos: 2021 Goodwood Revival

Roger Dixon/Vintage Motorsport

Photos: 2021 Goodwood Revival

Vintage Motorsport / Historic

Photos: 2021 Goodwood Revival

By September 19, 2021 12:17 PM

By |

The final day is coming to a close across the pond at the spectacle that is the Goodwood Revival. Three days of historic motorsport action included four two-driver races, the Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy for classic early-’60s GTs, the RAC TT Celebration for later ’60s GTs, the Brooklands Trophy for pre-war sports cars and the slightly unhinged John Whitmore Trophy presented by Sure for Mini Coopers. Photographer Roger Dixon has been there throughout the weekend to capture the sights for us. Look for a full write-up in the upcoming Nov/Dec issue on Vintage Motorsport magazine.

View the full gallery at VintageMotorsport.com.

, , Vintage Motorsport / Historic, vintagemotorsport.com

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

  • http://autotimenews.com/photos-2021-goodwood-revival-racer/ Photos: 2021 Goodwood Revival | RACER – Auto news

    […] Source link […]

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home