NASCAR podcast: Doug Rice

You’ve probably heard Doug Rice’s voice calling a NASCAR race for Performance Racing Network (PRN), but if you don’t know much about him, you will after this podcast episode.
* Rice explains how long he’s been with the company and his role as president of PRN and those responsibilities
* Memories from broadcasting in college and working at the campus radio station
* The impact of participating in speech and debate club
* Getting his foot in the door with PRN
* Early lessons and snafus
* The importance of painting a picture and the most important thing about broadcasting
* Working alongside Humpy Wheeler
