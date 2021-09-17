Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images via NASCAR

NASCAR podcast: Doug Rice

You’ve probably heard Doug Rice’s voice calling a NASCAR race for Performance Racing Network (PRN), but if you don’t know much about him, you will after this podcast episode.

* Rice explains how long he’s been with the company and his role as president of PRN and those responsibilities

* Memories from broadcasting in college and working at the campus radio station

* The impact of participating in speech and debate club

* Getting his foot in the door with PRN

* Early lessons and snafus

* The importance of painting a picture and the most important thing about broadcasting

* Working alongside Humpy Wheeler

