Hinchcliffe says his future prospects are wide open

James Hinchcliffe isn’t sure where he’ll be working next season, but the 11-year veteran of the NTT IndyCar Series is confident it will involve driving race cars in some capacity.

His team, Andretti Autosport, is expected to welcome as new driver to the No. 29 Honda he currently occupies, so the 34-year-old Canadian’s future — at least in open-wheel racing — is filled with more question marks than he or his legion of fans have come to expect over the last decade.

Will he get a call from another team to continue in IndyCar, or switch to IMSA, SRX, broadcasting, or another discipline that piques the the Mayor of Hinchtown’s interest?

“Many thoughts, no firm decisions, unfortunately, is about all I can all I can reveal at the time,” he said. “There’s a lot of things going on in the background, a lot of conversations being had with a lot of different people and in a lot of different areas. Ultimately, there are a lot of different options for me and for my future. It’s really going to come down to what makes the most sense for me at this point, and then pursuing that.

“But there’s some fun stuff in the works for sure. There’s some exciting stuff and some stuff that I’m looking forward to. So hopefully, there’s some kind of resolution soon, and I can let you all know what’s happening.”

Hinchcliffe is also preparing himself for the possibility that the season finale next week in Long Beach could also serve as his last IndyCar race. The passion to drive, however — for those who question whether it’s diminished — definitely remains within the six-time IndyCar race winner.

“You know, I’ve been so, so lucky,” he continued. “Up to this point in my career, having 11 years in IndyCar, whether or not that’s the end of the IndyCar journey, we don’t know yet; but I’m just so thankful for a lot of the things that I’ve had. I’ve survived some things that I shouldn’t. I’m lucky to even be here.

“If I never got the chance to race another car again, it’d be hard to sit here and look for sympathy or pity from anyone. But that said, you don’t spend this much time in this sport without an unquenchable love for it and a desire to compete in it. So yeah, I will definitely be behind the wheel of something next year. I don’t think I’m quite ready to stop that journey yet.”

Listen to the full conversation with Hinchcliffe below or click here: