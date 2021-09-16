Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Chattanooga Motorcar Festival to benefit CHI Memorial and the NeuroScience Innovation Foundation

Chattanooga Motorcar Festival to benefit CHI Memorial and the NeuroScience Innovation Foundation

Vintage Motorsport / Historic

Chattanooga Motorcar Festival to benefit CHI Memorial and the NeuroScience Innovation Foundation

By September 16, 2021 2:01 PM

By |

East Tennessee’s CHI Memorial and the NeuroScience Innovation Foundation will be the beneficiaries of the second Chattanooga Motorcar Festival, hosted by Fifty Plus Foundation, on October 15-17.

Funds raised through the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival will support the creation of research space at CHI Memorial, including the purchase of a state-of-the-art system that will be used to research the performance of robotic-assisted thrombectomies, a procedure that removes blood clots from inside an artery or vein. Through this space, CHI Memorial will generate the next 10-plus years of neuroscience medical breakthroughs.

“I personally am pleased to be working with the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival again this year. Everyone involved in this exciting event is passionate about our goals, and we will all work together to help bring awareness and support to our cause,” said Thomas Devlin, MD, PhD, neurologist, director of CHI Memorial Stroke and Neuroscience Center.

Funds will also support the NeuroScience Innovation Foundation in Chattanooga, which incubates cutting edge bio-medical technology and accelerates patient access to the latest medical advances to the people of this region and globally.

“The NeuroScience Innovation Foundation is designed to be the seed crystal of a burgeoning biomedical sector in Chattanooga and the surrounding region,” said Foundation CEO Peter Catalano. “We’re grateful to the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival for designating us as beneficiary recipients.”

“We are proud to be associated with CHI Memorial and the NeuroScience Innovation Foundation and their work on neuroscience research and technology,” said Alexis Bogo, event advisor to the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival. “The proceeds from this year’s festival will help them serve the local community needs while making a global impact.”

“On behalf of CHI Memorial, I would like to applaud the Fifty Plus Foundation and the DeFoor Brothers for their support of the families of people living with Alzheimer’s Disease as well as their devotion to raising money for neuroscience research,” said Janelle Reilly, market CEO, CHI Memorial.

The 2021 Festival’s feature events include the elegant cars of the Concours d’Elegance, two editions of the scenic and challenging West Village Road Rallye, and vintage race cars competing in the Pace Grand Prix at the Bend.

The Festival specializes in fun for both children and adults, offering games, simulators, Automobilia, Car Club gatherings, special displays, celebrities, special guests, panel discussions, and much more. “There will be entertainment available for all from the time the gates open each day,” added Bogo.

The 2021 Festival features the Concours d’Elegance, West Village Road Rallye, Mecum Auctions and The Pace Grand Prix at the Bend. Other family-friendly events will be scheduled and announced later. Additional information may be found at chattanoogamotorcar.com.
Festival tickets will be digital and are available online or purchased at the entry gates the days of the events in West Village, at the Pace Grand Prix at the Bend, and at the Chattanooga Convention Center. The transaction at the gate will be cashless, and there will be an additional charge of $10 per ticket.

, Vintage Motorsport / Historic

IndyCar Debrief

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home