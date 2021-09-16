Chattanooga Motorcar Festival to benefit CHI Memorial and the NeuroScience Innovation Foundation

East Tennessee’s CHI Memorial and the NeuroScience Innovation Foundation will be the beneficiaries of the second Chattanooga Motorcar Festival, hosted by Fifty Plus Foundation, on October 15-17.

Funds raised through the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival will support the creation of research space at CHI Memorial, including the purchase of a state-of-the-art system that will be used to research the performance of robotic-assisted thrombectomies, a procedure that removes blood clots from inside an artery or vein. Through this space, CHI Memorial will generate the next 10-plus years of neuroscience medical breakthroughs.

“I personally am pleased to be working with the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival again this year. Everyone involved in this exciting event is passionate about our goals, and we will all work together to help bring awareness and support to our cause,” said Thomas Devlin, MD, PhD, neurologist, director of CHI Memorial Stroke and Neuroscience Center.

Funds will also support the NeuroScience Innovation Foundation in Chattanooga, which incubates cutting edge bio-medical technology and accelerates patient access to the latest medical advances to the people of this region and globally.

“The NeuroScience Innovation Foundation is designed to be the seed crystal of a burgeoning biomedical sector in Chattanooga and the surrounding region,” said Foundation CEO Peter Catalano. “We’re grateful to the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival for designating us as beneficiary recipients.”

“We are proud to be associated with CHI Memorial and the NeuroScience Innovation Foundation and their work on neuroscience research and technology,” said Alexis Bogo, event advisor to the Chattanooga Motorcar Festival. “The proceeds from this year’s festival will help them serve the local community needs while making a global impact.”

“On behalf of CHI Memorial, I would like to applaud the Fifty Plus Foundation and the DeFoor Brothers for their support of the families of people living with Alzheimer’s Disease as well as their devotion to raising money for neuroscience research,” said Janelle Reilly, market CEO, CHI Memorial.

The 2021 Festival’s feature events include the elegant cars of the Concours d’Elegance, two editions of the scenic and challenging West Village Road Rallye, and vintage race cars competing in the Pace Grand Prix at the Bend.

The Festival specializes in fun for both children and adults, offering games, simulators, Automobilia, Car Club gatherings, special displays, celebrities, special guests, panel discussions, and much more. “There will be entertainment available for all from the time the gates open each day,” added Bogo.