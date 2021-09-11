Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

VeeKay lands Portland grid penalty after engine change

IndyCar

Rinus VeeKay’s crash at the most recent NTT IndyCar Series round has come with a need to perform an unapproved engine change in his No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevy.

As a result, the Dutch driver will serve a six-position grid penalty for Sunday’s Portland Grand Prix, meaning he will start six positions back where wherever he qualifies for the 110-lap race.

With a recent spate of poor finishes, the grid penalty won’t help the race-winning 21-year-old as he looks to turn the page and record quality results over the last three races of the season.

If there’s a positive to consider, it’s how VeeKay’s made the Firestone Fast 12 in six of the eight road and street course qualifying sessions he’s taken part in this year. His last significant point-scoring performance came at Detroit Race 1 where he placed second, and despite the rough patch where VeeKay broke his collarbone, missed the Road America event, and has suffered four unrewarding finishes since his return, he’s only one point outside the top 10 entering Portland.

 

