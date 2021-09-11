Onboard at Road America with Enzo Potolicchio

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

Ferrari Challenge

September 11, 2021

The Road America circuit offers a unique set of challenging corners and features. Over four miles of fast and historic pavement will greet the Ferrari Challenge drivers. Let’s go for a lap with Enzo Potolicchio as he explains the challenges specific to driving a Ferrari Challenge car at Road America.

