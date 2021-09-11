Onboard at Road America with Enzo Potolicchio

The Road America circuit offers a unique set of challenging corners and features. Over four miles of fast and historic pavement will greet the Ferrari Challenge drivers. Let’s go for a lap with Enzo Potolicchio as he explains the challenges specific to driving a Ferrari Challenge car at Road America.
Formula 1 20m ago
Gasly left a passenger, knew wing was damaged
Pierre Gasly says he knew his wing was damaged but was unsure how badly before he found himself a passenger in his crash at the start of (…)
Formula 1 38m ago
Hamilton rues costly Sprint slip
Lewis Hamilton says Max Verstappen should have “an easy win” in the Italian Grand Prix after securing pole position in the Sprint, (…)
IndyCar 1hr ago
VeeKay lands Portland grid penalty after engine change
Rinus VeeKay’s crash at the most recent NTT IndyCar Series round has come with a need to perform an unapproved engine change in his No. 21 (…)
Formula 1 1hr ago
Bottas cruises to Sprint win but Verstappen gets Italian GP pole
Valtteri Bottas scored a light-to-flag victory in the season’s second Saturday sprint, but an engine penalty will promote second-placed Max (…)
Formula 1 4hr ago
Hamilton leads pre-Sprint practice, Sainz crashes
Lewis Hamilton topped the final practice at the Italian Grand Prix ahead of Saturday’s Sprint, but Carlos Sainz will be lucky to take (…)
Trans Am 15hr ago
Francis Jr, Skeen lead record Trans Am qualifying at Watkins Glen
Ernie Francis Jr. outqualified a field of 42 Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli drivers to capture the Motul Pole Award for Saturday’s (…)
IMSA 15hr ago
Albuquerque leads opening practice at Laguna Seca
Filipe Albuquerque put the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura DPi at the top of the charts after IMSA’s opening practice for the Hyundai (…)
Mazda MX-5 Cup 17hr ago
Thomas quickest in Mazda MX-5 Cup practice at Laguna Seca
Jared Thomas (No. 96 JTR Motorsports Engineering) turned the quickest practice lap in the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich (…)
SRO America 17hr ago
TC America returns to Watkins Glen with 30-car grid
After a one-year hiatus, TC America Powered by Skip Barber returns to the twists and turns of Watkins Glen International, the scenic and (…)
SRO America 19hr ago
GT sprint racing returns to upstate New York for a doubleheader at The Glen
Continuing their breakneck pace through the hot summer months, GT America powered by AWS competitors saddle up and send their teams East (…)
Comments