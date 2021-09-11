Hunter-Reay joins the ranks of the engine changers at Portland

A troubled morning practice session with suspected electronics issues kept Andretti Autosport’s Ryan Hunter-Reay off track for most of the session, and the problems continued with the No. 28 Honda as an engine change is taking place moments before the start of qualifying.

“We tried everything we could to find the problem and fix it before qualifying, but it wasn’t the electronics so we ended up needing to change the motor; I will be starting last, he told RACER. “The hits keep coming.”

The 2012 NTT IndyCar Series champion will start 27th for Sunday’s Portland Grand Prix.