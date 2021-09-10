Thomas quickest in Mazda MX-5 Cup practice at Laguna Seca

Jared Thomas (No. 96 JTR Motorsports Engineering) turned the quickest practice lap in the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires Friday at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. After scoring two podiums in the season-opening rounds at Daytona International Speedway, Thomas has suffered several tough luck outings so far this season and will look to race back to trophy-winning contention this weekend.

Thomas’ lap of 1m39.406s nearly beat the qualifying lap record of 1m39.354s set by Selin Rollan (No. 87 Hixon Motor Sports) in 2019.

“I’m really excited to be back on top of the timing sheet,” Thomas said “Hopefully, we build more momentum and keep it going throughout qualifying and into the races. It’s been a good weekend so far.”

Rollan led the first practice session and was second-quick on the day with a 1m39.517s. Rollan is the most recent winner at Laguna Seca, where he won the 2019 season finale.

Completing the top three was Gresham Wagner (No. 5 Spark Performance) with a lap at 1m39.545s.

Current point leader Michael Carter (No. 08 Carter Racing Enterprises) was only 11th quickest of the day.

Saturday, Mazda MX-5 Cup will qualify at 8am PT. Race 1 will go green at Noon PT and will be streamed live on imsa.com/tvlive.