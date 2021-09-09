PHOTOS: Vintage Indy at WWTR

The huge crowd on hand for the August 20-21 Bommarito Automotive Group 500 weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway featuring the NTT IndyCar Series and trio of Road to Indy races were witness to something else truly special: The largest field ever of Vintage Indy machines on rolling exhibition both Friday and Saturday.

Spanning six decades of Indy car racing technology, the clatter, roar and turbo-shriek of many of the most exciting open-wheel race cars ever built brought history to life for the thousands in attendance at St. Louis’ premier oval track. Here’s a look-back courtesy of Vintage Indy photographer Brian Hart.

