Hanson to return to United Autosports for 2022 WEC

Reigning LMP2 champion Phil Hanson is set for a third FIA World Endurance Championship campaign with United Autosports in the LMP2 class in 2022.

Hanson, who will be racing with the Ango-American outfit for a fifth year as part of this deal, will race alongside long-time driving partner Filipe Albuquerque. The duo have enjoyed a huge amount of success together racing with United in LMP2, racking up 13 wins and 26 podiums in FIA WEC and European Le Mans Series competition.

This news follows United’s recent announcement that it plans to run in the FIA WEC with two cars for the first time next year. Richard Dean and Zak Brown’s outfit will enter a pair of ORECA 07 Gibsons in the hotly-contested class. Fifteen-year-old Josh Pierson is another driver confirmed to be part of the campaign.

“I’m delighted to be remaining with United Autosports for another season of the FIA WEC in 2022,” said Hanson. “I’m looking forward to what will be my third season of WEC and fourth consecutive year with a team I feel has become my family in motorsport.”

Dean said is excited to continue working with Hanson, who he has seen mature from an inexperienced sportscar driver into a WEC title winner during his time with the team.

“I am delighted we are able to secure the signing of Phil for his fifth season with United Autosports,” Dean said. “Phil has grown up with us and it has been a privilege to see him develop into the true professional he is today; a Le Mans winner and a multiple championship-winning driver. The aim is simple, to be winning races and the WEC championship again in 2022.”

With a seat now secure for the 2022 season, Hanson’s focus now shifts back to the current FIA WEC campaign and the LMP2 title race. He currently sits third in the LMP2 drivers’ standings, 13 points back from the leading JOTA trio.