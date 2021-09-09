Brian Redman tours Pace GP at the Bend Chattanooga race course

Sports car racing legend Brian Redman, the Grand Ambassador of the 2021 Chattanooga Motorcar Festival, Festival founder Byron DeFoor and Grand Marshal Corky Coker took several laps around the new Pace Grand Prix at the Bend 2-mile (approx.) course in preparation for the Oct. 15-17 event, and shared their thoughts.

The new track replaces the Time Trials course used in 2019. The city of Chattanooga has completed repaving of several sections, and safety barriers surrounding the course will be installed in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Historic Motor Sports Association officials were on site finalizing the operational structure for the event, which will include several racing groups limited to 12 competitors on track at a time.

Redman, a nine-time sports car racing champion, toured the track with Coker in the latter’s 1911 Mercer Raceabout, while DeFoor, several days later, took his 1972 BMW CSL out on the eight-turn circuit for a few laps as well.

“I drove round the racetrack with Corky in his magnificent Mercer Raceabout, capable of 100mph — but we certainly didn’t go that fast,” said Redman. “The course winds through an industrial park, tree-lined on one side and down a city street protected by safety barriers. There are fast areas and tighter turns to provide ample overtaking opportunities.

“There will be both hard braking and sweeping turns,” added Redman. “Top speed will be around 150mph in the right car. Second, third and fourth gears (top) will be used but it depends on the cars.”

