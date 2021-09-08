Pfaff Motorsports bolstered by new commercial partnership

A new business partnership between Canada’s Pfaff Automotive Partners auto dealership group and the American Lithia & Driveway dealership firm is expected to benefit the Pfaff Motorsports team and its IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship activities.

Currently holding third in the GT Daytona category with the No. 9 Porsche 911 GT3 R, the potential for growth as a result of the business arrangement between PAP and LAD could make the program’s expansion into the new GTD Pro class little more than a formality.

“With their scale and resources, Lithia & Driveway are best-positioned to enable Pfaff’s continued growth,” said PAP CEO Chris Pfaff. “LAD’s customer-centric brands and e-commerce capabilities will continue to evolve our customer experience, and we also gain access to a huge depth of talent and resources across their organization as we continue to innovate. Best of all, with LAD’s continued growth, there are unlimited future opportunities for our team members.”

Combined, PAP and LAD expect to generate $5.9 billion in revenue this year.

“We are excited to ignite our expansion into the Canadian market together with Pfaff,” said LAD CEO Bryan DeBoer. “In Pfaff, we saw a perfect partner with a strong reputation with the customer built on a passion for motorsports, an attractive portfolio of brands, and a forward-looking, performance-oriented culture. With their strong presence in Canada, and great knowledge of the performance and luxury market, they are the perfect hub for our future growth in Canada and will be valuable as we continue to grow throughout North America.”