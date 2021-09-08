NASCAR podcast: Corey LaJoie

Corey LaJoie returns to The Racing Writer’s Podcast to share insight into how the season has gone for Spire Motorsports and the media work he’s done more of recently.
• What he gets out of doing a podcast and co-hosting on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
• What he’s learned about the NASCAR universe through radio engagement
• Why the tone of the podcast, Stacking Pennies, has changed
• Having to review races for the radio and podcast
• Doing an audit on himself
• The importance of having an opinion
• A future in television?
• Information on his Oct. 6 charity kickball tournament
Comments