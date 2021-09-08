NASCAR podcast: Corey LaJoie

By Kelly Crandall | September 8, 2021 10:19 AM ET

Corey LaJoie returns to The Racing Writer’s Podcast to share insight into how the season has gone for Spire Motorsports and the media work he’s done more of recently.

• What he gets out of doing a podcast and co-hosting on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

• What he’s learned about the NASCAR universe through radio engagement

• Why the tone of the podcast, Stacking Pennies, has changed

• Having to review races for the radio and podcast

• Doing an audit on himself

• The importance of having an opinion

• A future in television?

• Information on his Oct. 6 charity kickball tournament