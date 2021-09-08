Larson to lead Richmond field

By Kelly Crandall | September 8, 2021 9:39 AM ET

Kyle Larson will start from the pole Saturday night at Richmond Raceway (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN) in the second NASCAR Cup playoff race.

Denny Hamlin will join Larson on the front row. Hamlin won last weekend’s opening race at Darlington, and Larson, the regular-season champion, finished second.

Martin Truex Jr. starts third, Kurt Busch starts fourth, and Kevin Harvick starts fifth.

The Team Penske trio will line up sixth, seventh, and eighth. Joey Logano starts sixth, Brad Keselowski seventh, and Ryan Blaney eighth. Keselowski is the defending race winner.

Aric Almirola starts ninth, and Christopher Bell rounds out the top 10.

The rest of the playoff drivers are Tyler Reddick starting 11th, Alex Bowman 12th, Chase Elliott 13th, William Byron 14th, Kyle Busch 15th, and Michael McDowell 16th. Bowman won at Richmond in the spring.

There are 37 drivers entered for this weekend’s race.

STARTING LINE-UP