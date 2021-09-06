Soggy but successful Sunday in the Park at Lime Rock Park

Despite less than ideal weather, throngs of cars and enthusiasts made their way to Lime Rock Park on Sunday for another successful staging of the Sunday in the Park as part of the 39th edition of the Historic Festival.

The day featured both the Gathering of the Marques, which attracted hundreds of cars that were parked all around the Connecticut circuit in packs of brands or types of cars, with scores of motorcycles also on display. Visitors had the chance to take a stroll around the 1.5-mile circuit to get an up close look at everything from rare Porsches to steam-driven cars from the very start of the automotive age, with nearly everything in between.

Sunday also featured the Concours, which was once again headed an esteemed panel of judges that evaluated over 200 cars, selecting 14 for drive-up awards. Anthony Wang’s 1967 Ferrari 275 GTS/4 NART claimed the “Best in Show.”

Noted collectors Tom Cotter and Wayne Carini both brought home honors, with Carini’s 1938 Jaguar SS100 claiming “Best Foreign,” while Cotter’s 1952 Cunningham C-3 Vignale Coupe was selected as the Honored Collector’s Choice Award, which was presented by Steven Harris.

The 2021 Historic Festival featured Porsche as the Celebrated Marque, and noted Porsche collector Harris shared a selection from his remarkable collection of 911-based RS Porsches as the special exhibit for the Historic Festival, with the special machines also joining the Concours despite the intermittent precipitation.

The Concours saw several Porsches taking home hardware, with Steve Torkelson’s 1965 Porsche 912 winning honors as Best in Class 911 & Autodromo Watch Award , with Richard Strahota’s 1955 Porsche 356 (Pre-A) taking Best in Class 356 & Autodromo Watch Award, as well as being honored as the Most Outstanding Porsche Presented by Porsche & Autodromo Watch.

The five-day event will conclude on Monday with the final competition outings as all nine race groups will stage two races on the day to close out the 39th edition of the event.

2021 Concours in the Park Drive-Up Award Winners:

Best in Class P356 & Autodromo Watch Award – Presented by Autodromo: Richard Strahota 1955 Porsche 356 (Pre-A)

Best in Class P911 & Autodromo Watch Award – Presented by Autodromo: Steve Torkelson 1965 Porsche 912

Turtle Invitational Award – Provided by Turtle Invitational: Giole Molinari 1998 AMG CLK GTR

Sports Car Market Award: Murray Smith 1965 Porsche 911

Greenwich Concours Award – Presented by Hagerty: Jean Linderman 1910 Stanley

Hagerty Spirit of Motoring – Presented by Hagerty: Allan Warner 1932 MG J2

Concours Special Award: Andrew Benenson 1949 Bentley

Concours Special Award: Nathanial Mundy, 2020 Glickenhaus Boot, 1967 McQueen Baja Boot

PCNA – Most Outstanding Porsche – Presented by Porsche & Autodromo Watch: Richard Strahota 1955 Porsche 356 (Pre-A)

Honored Collector’s Choice Award – Presented by Steven Harris: Tom Cotter 1952 Cunningham C-3 Vignale Coupe

Best Foreign: Wayne Carini 1938 Jaguar SS100

Best American – Presented by Marsh McLennan: Robert Skrip 1955 Buick Roadmaster

Best in Show: Anthony Wang 1967 Ferrari 275 GTS/4 NART