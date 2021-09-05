Perez and Latifi to start Dutch GP from pit lane

Sergio Perez and Nicholas Latifi will both start the Dutch Grand Prix from the pit lane as a result of penalties after qualifying.

In a dramatic Q1 session on Saturday, Perez was a surprise casualty as a result of some poor timing and high track evolution that meant his first lap time wasn’t good enough to advance. Despite trying to fit in one more run, Perez didn’t make the checkered flag in time and was eliminated in 16th place.

Starting so far back on the grid at a track where overtaking is expected to be extremely difficult, Red Bull and Honda have opted to fit a new power unit as Perez was set to need one at some stage later in the season due to damage sustained in Hungary. As the Energy Store is of a different specification to the one used in qualifying, that necessitates a pit lane start.

Latifi advanced to Q2 but then crashed on his final lap at Turn 8, severely damaging his car. Williams needed to replace the gearbox, which carried a five-place grid penalty and would have demoted Latifi to 19th on the grid, so it has also changed the specification of nose box and front wing assembly, meaning he also will start from the pit lane.

As a result, the two Haas drivers make up the back row on what will now be row nine, with Sebastian Vettel and Robert Kubica promoted to 15th and 16th respectively.

