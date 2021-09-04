Lime Rock Historic Festival 39: Parade kicks off Labor Day weekend

Historic Festival 39 at Lime Rock Park opened a densely packed Labor Day weekend schedule with the Vintage Race Car & Sports Car Parade, a 17-mile tour through the villages and lush tree-lined Western Connecticut streets neighboring the raceway. But the real vintage racing action at Lime Rock Historic Festival 39 started at 10:00 a.m. EDT with a nearly three-hour-long practice session for race groups 1-7.

From there, it’s four-full days of memorable racing men and machines on one of the word’s most iconic tracks. Vintage Motorsport will be there throughout all four days, courtesy of author and columnist Burt “BS” Levy whose booth in the Lime Rock infield has become a traditional gathering place. (While you’re perusing the latest issue of VM with an eye to subscribing or renewing, make sure you pick up a copy of Levy’s “The Last Open Road” audiobook. Guaranteed enjoyment when you get back on the road …)

Saturday is special because it’s the first day of racing. The highlight of Sunday, meanwhile, is the Park Concours d’Elegance and Gathering of the Marques which will bring nearly 1,000 motorcars and motorcycles to the track.

For ticket information, click here.

See more highlights from the parade and the full weekend schedule at VintageMotorsport.com.