Aston Martin GT3 finding its groove

Drew Stavely and Frank Gannett have struggled coming to grips with their new Aston Martin Vantage GT3. As the only Aston Martin in GT World Challenge America, they don’t have much to compare to, and there’s not any data for the car on Pirelli tires on North American circuits. But at Road America, their fourth weekend with the car, the Ian Lacy Racing-entered Aston team found some pace. Stavely was much closer to the other Pro-Am cars in lap time, and spent much of Race 2 running in between the two K-PAX Lamborghinis as they headed to a fourth in Pro-Am, eighth overall.

“It’s not just one thing; it’s being really precise with all the things and having them work together,” said Stavely. “Essentially at this point in the season, a little over halfway, we have enough laps to understand what changes do what, and as important as that, I’m comfortable with the changes.

“There’s not a lot of track time on these weekends to pound around for hours to make sure you’re happy with it — you’ve got to get up to speed right away. Just understanding and making the most of the changes has been it. We finally have gotten to a window where the car seems to be really happy. I’m excited because, except for maybe Sebring (next month), I think the car is going to be happy in that same window at the rest of the tracks.”