Button set for vintage racing debut at Goodwood Revival

Jenson Button, the 2009 Formula 1 world champion now racing in Extreme E, will make his historic racing debut at the Goodwood Revival, September 17-19 at Britain’s Goodwood Motor Circuit.

The Englishman is set to take part in the Friday evening Stirling Moss Memorial Trophy. Formerly the Kinrara Trophy and first held in 2016, the sunset race will see Ferrari 250 SWBs take on the likes of Aston Martin DB4GTs, AC Cobras and a host of early-’60s GT racers. Button will share the driving seat of a Jaguar E-type, prepared and run by RJN Motorsport, with Alex Buncombe.

The driving pair will be back in action on Sunday afternoon in the Royal Automobile Club TT Celebration, a one-hour, two-driver event for closed-cockpit machinery. In this race, Button and Buncombe will share an 1963 AC Cobra. Originally a factory Shelby American entry, the car is now prepped and run by DK Engineering.

Read more at VintageMotorsport.com.