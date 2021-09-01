Blaney leads Darlington NASCAR line-up

By Kelly Crandall | September 1, 2021 9:55 AM ET

Ryan Blaney will kick off the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs as the polesitter for the Cookout Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Blaney, winner of the last two regular season races, will be joined on the front row Sunday evening by Denny Hamlin. Kurt Busch starts third and reigning series champion Chase Elliott fourth.

Alex Bowman starts fifth, and regular-season champion Kyle Larson starts sixth. Tyler Reddick lines up seventh, Aric Almirola eighth, and Kevin Harvick ninth. Harvick is the defending race winner.

Martin Truex Jr. rounds out the top 10 starters. Truex won at Darlington in the spring.

The 16 playoff starts start first through 16th. Brad Keselowski will be the lowest starting playoff driver at 16th on the grid.

There are 37 drivers entered for Darlington.

STARTING LINE-UP